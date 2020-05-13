Collin Gosselin Ignores Mom Kate in Mother's Day Post, Talks About Dad Jon's Girlfriend Instead

Tension appears to be boiling in the Gosselin family. The root of the drama stems from a Mother’s Day post in which Collin Gosselin gave a special shoutout over the weekend.

In his post, which has been since deleted, Collin did not mention his mother, Kate Gosselin, but rather his father’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad. Collin has been living with Jon Gosselin and his girlfriend, who have been together for six years. “Turns out today is Mother’s Day, today we pay love forward to our mothers, but I don’t think mother can describe all the things Colleen has done for me,” Collin wrote on Instagram, per Just Jared. “Yes a mother clothes her children and cooks for them but it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humor only you guys get.”

He continued to pile on the praise, never mentioning Kate in any of his post. "I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights,” he continued. “Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!”

The news isn’t a huge surprise as it follows suit with some of the drama that unfolded with the family since Jon and Kate Plus 8 aired. The two went to court over custody of Collin with Jon ultimately gaining custody. He has lived with his father since 2018.

On Monday, the couple’s sextuplets, which includes Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah, celebrated their 16th birthday. Kate posted a birthday tribute to the group on her Instagram. "Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen 'Hershey Kisses', as they were called at birth! I love you so much!" Kate wrote on social media alongside a photo of the festive celebration, which included Hershey's Kisses cereal. "You're 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable!"

Jon and Kate Plus 8 debuted in 2007 with 11 seasons following on TLC.