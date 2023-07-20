Jon Gosselin Has 'No Idea' Why He's Estranged From His Kids

Jon Gosselin says that he has been estranged from most of his kids for years, and he doesn't know why. PEOPLE reports that Gosselin makes the revelation in a new episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s, titled "Jon & Kate: Family Circus." In a testimonial, Gosselin reveals that the only two of his children he has had any contact with for some time are Hannah and Collin, two of the sextuplets that he shares with Kate.

"I have no idea why they stopped coming," Gosselin says, revealing that he also has been estranged from his two elder twin daughters, Mady and Cara. "I have no answers. Like, none. It's the worst." The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star then added, "I'd rather it be like, 'You're an asshole,' or, 'I hate you, and you did this to Mom,' or something. I have nothing. It's like I have no closure."

In a previous clip from the Vice series, Collin opened up about his relationship with his mom, saying that he feels Kate took out her "anger and frustration" on him. In the clip, the 19-year-old offers his side of the complex story between himself and his mother. "I'm not gonna say I was a perfect child, but I'd say my misbehaving was no different from my siblings," Collin says in the teaser shared on social media.

"I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can't be easy to go through," he added. "And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me."

Notably, just last year, Collin Gosselin spoke exclusively with ET's Kevin Frazier, recalling the difficult time he had during his early teen years after being institutionalized, and during his conversation with Frazier, Collin also revealed that he hasn't seen most of his siblings in years. Collin's estrangement from his mom and siblings started, he says, when Kate admitted him to a mental health facility. It was originally believed that she did this in 2017, but new comments from the teen indicate it was earlier. "I have not spoken with my siblings in probably five or six years now," Collin shared. "It's tough."