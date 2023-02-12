How Jon Gosselin Feels After Daughter Mady's TikTok About TLC Viewers Harassing Her

It was difficult for Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Jon Gosselin to accept Mady Gosselin's recent comments regarding her privacy. "Seeing Mady dealing with this is difficult for Jon because he learned, despite his best efforts, he had no control regarding his children's upbringing and very little power over TLC lawyers and his children's mother, Kate [Gosselin]," an insider told InTouch Weekly. According to the 22-year-old college student's TikTok video, she responded to an apparent social media troll with the caption, "I've been getting hate mail since I was 6, but that doesn't mean you need to keep sending it. Learn how to respect people's boundaries and practice kindness. "This is the singular time I'm going to address this because it is sending me over the edge," Mady stated at the beginning of the video. "The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business."

Mady also appeared to shed some light on why commenters had bullied her. "Perpetuating the narrative that we are damaged or that we are crazy child stars or whatever you want to say is extremely harmful, as myself and my siblings are going out into the world and will be functioning members of society with careers," she stressed. "Regardless of whatever narrative you have created in your head from what you've seen, my siblings are doing so well. They are all amazing people. They are all smart, they are all kind, they're driven students, they're working hard, they're funny, they're stylish." Along with Mady, Jon, 45, and his ex-wife, Kate, 47, share sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel, as well as Mady's twin sister, Cara.

@madygosselin Replying to @slagathor42 i’ve been getting hate mail since i was 6 but that doesn’t mean you need to keep sending it. learn how to respect people’s boundaries and practice kindness. i bet your life will be so much more enjoyable because of it! ♬ original sound – madelyn

Mady explained in her video that privacy isn't just for reality TV stars. "As is the case with every other person in the entire world, it is not anybody else's business what they are dealing with behind closed doors if they don't want it to be your business," she continued, clarifying that viewers are not entitled to know more about her. "I'm sorry if that's hard to hear, but that is a boundary that I have set for myself and for what I share on here about my family," the former reality TV personality concluded, adding that if people "can't respect," her request, they can "unfollow [her] or [she'll] block [them]." According to the source, Mady's dad, Jon, feels deeply hurt by Mady's response to trolls who had commented about her private life, telling InTouch, "Public scrutiny is exactly what Jon was trying to avoid for his kids when he filed to have the children stop filming in 2009."