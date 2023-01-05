Kate Gosselin Makes Return to Reality TV

Kate Gosselin returned to reality television Wednesday night, but it was short-lived. She was among the celebrities who signed up for Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, which put them through rigorous physical challenges. Gosselin, 47, left the series after suffering a scary injury during filming.

In the premiere episode, Gosselin and the other celebrity contestants had to fall backward out of a helicopter and into open water. The challenge featured two of Gosselin's "absolute fears," water and height, she told PEOPLE after the episode aired. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star put her fears aside and took the dive. It did not go well.

"I landed right on my neck and I screamed when I landed because it was absolute ridiculous pain," Gosselin said. "Then at some point, I started feeling nauseous and I was dry heaving over the edge into the water." Other members of the cast urged her to speak with medical personnel and producers, but she initially refused. The pain kept getting worse though, so she decided to get help.

Although the episode was filmed last year, Gosselin said she still feels pain in her neck. "It is muscle. I do tend to carry stress in my neck and shoulders," the nurse said. "So I do think that that probably was a factor in it, then hitting it smack dab on the water."

The injury meant Gosselin had to back out of Special Forces early, which disappointed her greatly. "It took me so long to get over that," she said. "I still don't think I am. Because I really wanted to challenge myself."

This was Gosselin's first appearance on a reality show since the short-lived TLC series Kate Plus Date, in which she tried to find a new boyfriend. She rose to fame on Jon & Kate Plus 8, which later became Kate Plus 8 after she and Jon Gosselin divorced. The former couple shares 22-year-old twins Cara and Maddie, and 18-year-old sextuples Hannah, Collin, Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden. Collin, who spoke out with Entertainment Tonight about his fractured relationship with Gosselin in November, and Hannah live with Jon.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Other reality stars on the show include The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, and Celebrity Rehab host Dr. Drew Pinsky. Athletes Danny Amendola, Dwight Howard, Mike Piazza, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, and Carli Loyd; singers Mel B and Montell Jordan; actors Jamie Lynn Spears and Beverly Mitchell; and Anthony Scaramucci also participated in the series. The show is available to stream on Hulu.