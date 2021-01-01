Joel McHale and Ken Jeong's Carole Baskin Interview on FOX Leaves NYE 2021 Viewers Stunned
Tiger King star Carole Baskin was interviewed by Joel McHale and Ken Jeong on Fox's New Year's Eve special on Thursday night, making viewers "uncomfortable." The 59-year-old nature preservationist made frank references to the scandals that have rocked her personal life, sparing no detail for the conventional TV broadcast. Viewers thought that even McHale and Jeong seemed perturbed by Baskin's attitude.
Baskin appeared via video chat to talk to McHale and Jeong on New Year's Eve, looking back on the year where she became a household name. When Jeong asked her what it was like to suddenly become so recognizable, Baskin jumped straight to an answer about Joe Exotic's murder-for-hire plot against her, detailed in Netflix's Tiger King: Mayhem, Murder and Madness. She said that when people approach her in public: "it's so weird, because of the combined fear of them being hitmen and not knowing them from the paparazzi."
I just LOST it watching this interaction between @kenjeong, @joelmchale, and Carole Baskin. 😂💀 #NYEonFOX pic.twitter.com/7tRI6N57bj— David Wysong (@DavidWysong_) January 1, 2021
"Every time people are running up to me, I don't know if they're running up to kill me or running up to take a selfie with me," Baskin said. It was hard to tell if Baskin was trying to make light of her situation, but even if she was the tone struck the hosts and the viewers wrong.
"Wow, that's not a dark answer at all!" Jeong laughed sarcastically. "We'll just avoid the whole hitman motif on 8 p.m. easter standard time here on Fox." McHale added: "It's not like we're dressed like hitmen," gesturing towards the tuxedos he and Jeong wore.
McHale later said on the broadcast that Baskin "murdered" the interview — a double-entendre that seemed to reference the long-standing rumors that Baskin murdered her previous husband. Fans spent hours trying to decide whether McHale made that joke on purpose or had it planned out ahead of time. Here is a look at what fans are saying about Baskin's "dark" New Year's Eve interview.
Cringe
what did I just WATCH?????— Joshua Reeder (@joshiereeder) January 1, 2021
That was cringe x4728273 https://t.co/dpwMJ2vfmf
Hard-Hitting Journalism
Joel McHale is going HARD on Carole Baskin, and I am living for it!#NYEonFOX— Kirstie Cummings (@always_kirstie) January 1, 2021
Joel McHale is a phenomenal host😂 https://t.co/gojg8tgYNt— Joeyy (@joey_cee5) January 1, 2021
Trending
Saw Carole Baskin trending and thought she died of Covid-19— 𝗖𝗢𝗗𝗬 𝗪𝗢𝗟𝗙𝗘 🎸 (@CodyWolfeMusic) January 1, 2021
'Died'
We *died*. #NYEonFOX— New Year's Eve on FOX (@NYEonFOX) January 1, 2021
'Killed It'
Joel McHale just told Carole Baskin that she “Killed it this year.” 😂😂😂— Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) January 1, 2021
Allegedly
Allegedly 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— TSgt Kevin Edwards (Retired) 🇺🇸 (@KLE1967) January 1, 2021
Community
Jeff Winger has overtaken Joel McHale https://t.co/2bYtMG1zrm— Luke Dzikiy (@CzechoItalian) January 1, 2021