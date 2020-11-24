'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Wondering Where Carole Baskin Is
Carole Baskin only lasted a few weeks on Dancing With the Stars this season, but she was one of the most polarizing contestants on the show. So it was no surprise when the Season 29 finale aired that viewers wondered just where she was in the episode as other eliminated celebrities returned for the festivities. This even included Jeannie Mae, who had to leave the competition after needing emergency surgery.
So how come Baskin wasn’t at the Dancing With the Stars finale? Just ahead of the last episode, Entertainment Tonight learned that the Big Cat Rescue founder would not be in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions. Residing in the Tampa, Florida area, the Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star would have been unable to make the cross-country trip with the pandemic continuing to rage on. Baskin’s time on the show was brief as she only performed three times and was the second celebrity to be sent home following her dance to The Lion King’s “Circle of Life.”
With news of Baskin not being in attendance coming out just before the episode, many fans wondered just where she was at. Here is a look at some of those confused fans and their reactions to Baskin not being there for the final celebration.
Shortly into the episode, some of the previously eliminated contestants, including Johnny Weir and Skai Jackson, were shown watching from the rafters. It didn't take long for viewers to wonder where Baskin was after a few separates camera pans did not include her.
“Hey all you cool cats and kittens”@DancingABC Nice to see all the contestants but WHERE TF IS CAROLE BASKIN???#DWTSFINALE #dwts #TigerKing #MEOW— Abbs😈 (@abbymccxo) November 24, 2020
Baskin's absence from the finale wasn't brought up at all during the show. This, of course, made social media a place for curious fans to go in search of answers.
I’m gonna say it and I might start a fight with lots of people BUT where is @carole_baskin for the #DWTSFINALE? I miss her, I was excited to see her 🙍🏼♀️— Lauren K (@laurenk130) November 24, 2020
With Baskin not there, some viewers decided to make fun of Baskin's brief appearance on the show. Like the judges, who didn't offer any high scorers her way, it didn't seem the fans of the show were blown away by her performances.
That coat rack is a better dancer than Carole Baskin. #DWTS— Grace//#TeamNotAdam 👑 (@reality__grace) November 24, 2020
It was a little more than halfway into the episode that a package was put together that included the eliminated contestants in a skit from the comforts of their own home. Baskin was finally shown at the Big Cat Rescue zoo in front of one of her tigers.
i completely blocked carole baskin being on dwts this season out of my mind💀 #DWTSFINALE— zendaya won an emmy don't talk to me (@elanihall) November 24, 2020
With Baskin finally making an appearance in the episode, this left some viewers completely taken aback. It's been quite a bit since the Tiger King star was on the show and it seems some fans had forgotten she was a part of this season.
Oh shit I forgot we had to deal with Carole Baskin #DWTS pic.twitter.com/L05F7UbY6W— Mrsd._ (@RealMrsD_) November 24, 2020
Always a controversial subject, some fans continued to share their thoughts about Baskin being a part of this show. Amid allegations that she may have been responsable for her ex-husband's disappearance, Baskin's presence was questioned from many fans right after she was announced to be a part of the cast.
I still haven't seen carole baskin. Guess she had enough of the show. #DWTSFINALE pic.twitter.com/AwWAdyB26p— Mary Ann Daniels (@pheobeh3) November 24, 2020
Viewers of the show were certainly looking for Baskin during the finale, but a few decided to use her absence to set up yet another punch line at the host. Since taking over in place of Tom Bergeron, Tyra Banks hasn't seen the warmest of receptions from the fan base.
i thought the worst thing about this season of dancing with the stars was gonna be carole baskin but instead it was tyra #DWTSFINALE— depressed cowboy (@alivia_eve) November 24, 2020