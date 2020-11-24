'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Wondering Where Carole Baskin Is

Carole Baskin only lasted a few weeks on Dancing With the Stars this season, but she was one of the most polarizing contestants on the show. So it was no surprise when the Season 29 finale aired that viewers wondered just where she was in the episode as other eliminated celebrities returned for the festivities. This even included Jeannie Mae, who had to leave the competition after needing emergency surgery.

So how come Baskin wasn’t at the Dancing With the Stars finale? Just ahead of the last episode, Entertainment Tonight learned that the Big Cat Rescue founder would not be in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions. Residing in the Tampa, Florida area, the Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star would have been unable to make the cross-country trip with the pandemic continuing to rage on. Baskin’s time on the show was brief as she only performed three times and was the second celebrity to be sent home following her dance to The Lion King’s “Circle of Life.”

With news of Baskin not being in attendance coming out just before the episode, many fans wondered just where she was at. Here is a look at some of those confused fans and their reactions to Baskin not being there for the final celebration.