See Joanna Gaines’ Favorite Photo From Newborn Son’s Birth

Joanna Gaines may have just given birth to her fifth child, Crew Gaines, but she is already sharing her favorite moment from his birth.

The Fixer Upper star shared what she called her favorite photo from Crew’s birth on Twitter Saturday night.

One of my favorite pics a friend showed me after Crew was born. They couldn’t wait to meet their new baby brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NvFvOFPK0p — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) June 24, 2018

The adorable image shows Gaines’ four older kids — Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13 — waiting impatiently outside the delivery room while their mother had their baby brother.

“One of my favorite pics a friend showed me after Crew was born. They couldn’t wait to meet their new baby brother,” Gaines wrote on the tweet.

“Now THAT is too dang adorable and precious,” a fan gushed in response to the photo.

“CONGRATS 2 u and Chips & the other 4 kiddos—May “CREATOR”–GOD BLESS AND KEEP YOU ALLL IN THE PALM OF “HIS” LOVING ARMS!! BLSSINGS My favorite fixer-upper!!” Another Twitter user wrote.

Joanna’s husband, Chip Gaines, announced the joyous news of the birth of their fifth child Saturday morning on Twitter. The couple then announced the the child’s name, Crew, while releasing the first photos of the sweet baby later that night.

Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful. pic.twitter.com/AlREsEUMF1 — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) June 24, 2018

“And then there were 5,” Chip wrote. “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!”

The couple regularly updated fans on the pregnancy dating back to January. Chip made a tongue-in-cheek tweet revealing that a pregnancy resulted from a romantic evening at a concert from Americana duo Johnnyswim.

“You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic [JOHNNYSWIM] was in Waco,” Gaines wrote. “And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber.”

The couple announced the pregnancy with a hilarious Instagram photo, featuring the proud parents sporting baby bumps, though only one of them actually had a baby inside.

In a May interview, the 40-year-old designer said she was excited about having another baby, eight years after her last pregnancy.

“I had been feeling a little emotional and crazy and thought, ‘Wow, this isn’t me,’” she told PEOPLE. “Then, all of a sudden I realized, ‘Hey, I remember this.’ When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped. Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

Gaines also said her older children were excited, too. They wanted to have a part in welcoming their new sibling into the world.

“Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it. I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this,” she said. “We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”