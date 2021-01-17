Joanna Gaines Praises 'Sock Fishing Champ' Son Crew in New Photo

✖

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines shared a new photo of her son Crew on Instagram Saturday, praising him for his unconventional skill. The two-year-old Crew could become great at fishing, at least based on his shock fishing skills. Crew is the youngest of Gaines and Chip Gaines' five children. The couple are also parents to Drake, 16, Emmie, 10, Duke, 12, and Ella, 14.

The new photo of Crew shows him grinning as he used a rod to pick up a sock from the floor. "Sock fishing champ," Gaines wrote in the caption, adding a fish on a hook emoji. The post drew hundreds of comments from Gaines' followers, many who were just stunned by how fast Crew has grown. "He’s so big already. Why do little boys grow so fast," one fan wrote. "I thought he was just trying to keep Chip's socks at a distance," another fan joked. "Cute, thought you were training him to be your little sound gaffer," another wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines)

Crew was born in July 2018, earlier than expected. When Gaines, 42, shared the first photos of Crew on social media, she revealed that Crew was born two and a half weeks early, which was "fitting, given he was a sweet surprise from day one." She was open about how surprising her fifth pregnancy was, coming eight years after Emmie was born. Gaines said everyone was excited about welcoming in a new family member, including Crew's older siblings. “Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it. I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this," Gaines told PEOPLE in 2018. "We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family."

Gaines and Chip remain two of the busiest HGTV stars, despite the original Fixer Upper ending in 2018. They will headline the upcoming Fixer Upper: Welcome Home spinoff, which will air on their own Magnolia Network, beginning on Jan. 29. Magnolia Network, which takes its name from the Magnolia business empire the couple runs from Waco, Texas, replaces DIY Network. Magnolia content is also available to stream on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

"The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren't done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," the couple said in a statement when announcing Welcome Home. "These past few years, we've continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we're passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We've missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we're excited to do that again very soon!"