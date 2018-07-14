Chip and Joanna Gaines Share First Images of Newborn Son

Fixer Upper couple Chip and Joanna Gaines shared the first photos of Crew Gaines, their newborn son, just hours after he was born Saturday morning.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn’t be more in love,” Gaines wrote on Twitter, alongside four photos of the family in the hospital.

“He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Gaines also shared a photo of their four other children waiting outside her hospital room to hear Crew’s birth.

“One of my favorite pics a friend showed me after Crew was born. They couldn’t wait to meet their new baby brother,” she wrote.

One of my favorite pics a friend showed me after Crew was born. They couldn’t wait to meet their new baby brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NvFvOFPK0p — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) June 24, 2018

Earlier in the day, her husband Chip Gaines announced his new baby’s birth, but did not reveal his name.

“And then there were 5,” Chip tweeted. “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!”

Gaines and her husband announced they were expecting baby number five in January with a funny photo showing him wearing a fake bumpy bump. In March, they shared a video to announce the baby’s gender.

In a May interview, the 40-year-old Gaines said she was excited about having another baby, eight years after her previous pregnancy.

“I had been feeling a little emotional and crazy and thought, ‘Wow, this isn’t me,’” she told PEOPLE. “Then, all of a sudden I realized, ‘Hey, I remember this.’ When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped. Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

Gaines also said her older children were excited, too. They wanted to have a part in welcoming their new sibling into the world.

“Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it. I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this,” Joanna said. “We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”

The Gaines are already parents to Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13. The couple starred in HGTV’s Fixer Upper, which ended in April so they could focus on their restaurants and other business interests.

While the main Fixer Upper series is over, HGTV aired a spinoff, Fixer Upper: Behind The Design, in April and May.

