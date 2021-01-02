Chip and Joanna Gaines Share First Magnolia Networks Trailer for 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home'

✖

Since Chip and Joanna Gaines won the hearts of millions on the HGTV network with their hit show Fixer Upper, they've gone on to create their own empire between their own home goods line, writing books and starting their own network. After fans parted ways with the sweet pair when they decided to step away from all the cameras for a few years, they're now back. In fact, the couple just dropped their first trailer for their new show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home which will premiere Jan. 29 on their very own network, the Magnolia Network.

In the trailer, the first scene shows the couple acknowledging that they're back at it and ready to go. Then, they run through a series of homes in need or renovation and quickly introduce their audience to various people they're helping out throughout the season. "This is gonna be like nothing we've ever seen before," Chip starts. "It's good to be back out here." His wife chimes in with, "It's getting to do what I love best, which is really help the homeowners with their house and turning it into their dream home."

Fans are thrilled to see their favorite couple return to television. In 2018, the Gains' announced they were in the beginning stages of launching their own network, which left jaws on the floor. However, many were not surprised considering how popular the couple became after their rise to fame on the HGTV network. The original Fixer Upper ran for five seasons before airing its final episode in April 2018.

"The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren't done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," the couple said in a statement when they announced a reboot according to ET. "These past few years, we've continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we're passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We've missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we're excited to do that again very soon!"

Both Chip and Joanna were one of the first couples to gain success on HGTV. Their success trickled down, encouraging the network to use more couples who renovate together, however, it seems like the Gains family still sits at the top of everyone's favorite list. Fixer Upper: Welcome Home premieres Jan. 29 on the Magnolia Network.