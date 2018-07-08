Joanna Gaines’ Pregnancy Journey to Baby No. 5

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ Fixer Upper family grew by one on June 23 with the birth of their fifth child.

The beloved reality stars broke the news that Saturday on Twitter, when Chip announced they were “blessed beyond belief” to welcome the new addition, a baby boy named Crew.

He also implied that the newborn was healthy and said Joanna was “doing great” following the delivery.

This the fifth child for the former HGTV personalities, following Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13. The birth of their fifth child means an exciting new beginning for the family, as well as the end of a journey they took their fans on since confirming the baby news in January.

Scroll through to see some of the best moments from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ latest pregnancy.

Addressing Rumors

Back in October, after news that the Gaines’ show Fixer Upper would be coming to an end in 2018, many fans speculated on the reason for the end to the beloved reality series.

“There’s so many [rumors], even leading up to it — I had this skincare line, so I’m leaving. It made it look like I was doing my own thing and Chip didn’t even know about it. That was just a big rumor,” Joanna said. “That our marriage is on the rocks…I was pregnant. Its funny when you start hearing this stuff. I was like, ‘I guess people can just make stuff up.’”

While the baby does not seem to have prompted them to end their show, at least one of those rumors was correct at the time.

Announcing the Baby

The reality stars delighted fans in January, when they announced they were expecting their fifth child with a hilarious Instagram post.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)” Chip posted under a photo of the couple sporting their respective bumps, only one of which was from a baby at the time.

The Baby’s Heartbeat

A day after their announcement, Joanna made fans cry when she shared a video on her Instagram of the baby’s first ultrasound. We dare you not to feel things at the sound of that heartbeat.

Gender and Name Speculation

Joanna gave fans something to think about in February, when she seemingly teased the name and gender of baby No. 5 on social media. In a behind-the-scenes pic of the final episodes of Fixer Upper, Gaines was pictured admiring a rug from a collection she called #eviecollection.

The post led many to believe the baby was a girl and going to be named Evie, at the time.

Gender Reveal

All rumors were laid to rest in March, when Chip and Joanna announced they were having a baby boy.

The announcement came in an adorable video, made by Chip and a little boy he met at the Tim Tebow Foundation’s golf weekend.

“Alright, alright… if we’re going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation,” Chip wrote alongside a retweet of the video.

“We’re just about to have another little baby, because Uncle Chip lost his mind… I can’t think of a ‘D’ name. Can you help me think of a ‘D’ name?” Chip asks Gage before revealing the couple is expecting a boy. “Is that a secret? I don’t know, that might not even be allowed on Twitter. It’s a little boy and I need a ‘D’ name and so far, all I could come up with was Dragon, and she’s like, ‘You are not calling that baby Dragon!’ Can you help me?”

Hopefully he’s figured it out by now.

The End of an Era

The couple said goodbye to Fixer Upper on April 3, after the airing of the series finale.

In honor of the show’s ending, Joanna took to her website to reflect on what the series meant to her and her family over the years.

“This season of life has been rewarding, challenging, unbelievably fast and furious and nearly everything in between. Back in September when Chip and I posted the blog announcing that this season would be our last, it still seemed so far away,” Joanna wrote.

“At the time, we were knee-deep in the restaurant renovation, we had filming left to wrap up, and we were working toward finishing up several projects. April felt like it was forever away, but somehow it snuck up on us. Time is funny like that, the days sometimes seem long, but the weeks, months and even years fly past us when we least expect it.”

How Joanna took the Pregnancy News

In an interview she gave in May, Joanna was not shy to reveal her initial reaction to the baby news.

“I had been feeling a little emotional and crazy and thought, ‘Wow, this isn’t me,’” she said. “Then, all of a sudden I realized, ‘Hey, I remember this.’ When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped. Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

He Can “Keep a Beat”

The baby has had a sense of rhythm, even before he was born.

Also in May, the designer took to social media to share an Instagram Story of her baby bump, showing the baby kicking to the rhythm of the song she was listening to while lying on a hammock.

“This baby can already keep a beat…He loves music,” she wrote over the video.

Almost Here

Earlier this month, Joanna tweeted out some adorable photos of her growing baby bump while at a book-themed baby shower.

I like big books and I cannot lie?- Blown away by the creativity and thoughtfulness of my friends – just the cutest book shower ever for baby Gaines! Feelin’ the love…now I just need to figure out how to shove these books in my car so I can get them to the farm! #babygotbooks pic.twitter.com/5m2Lvqpykq — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) June 10, 2018

“I like big books and I cannot lie – Blown away by the creativity and thoughtfulness of my friends – just the cutest book shower ever for baby Gaines! Feelin’ the love…now I just need to figure out how to shove these books in my car so I can get them to the farm! #babygotbooks,” she captioned the images, one of which shows the expectant mom sitting on a pile of oversized books.

Hopefully the baby likes to read as much as he likes to dance.

Welcome Home

Chip and Joanna announced the birth of their fifth child, Crew Gaines, on the morning of Saturday, June 23.

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

Welcome to the world baby Crew, we’re excited to meet you!