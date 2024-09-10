Jeremy Vuolo made comments about the religious practice of legalism during a podcast, and he might have been aiming his words at father-in-law Jim Bob Duggar.

Jinger Vuolo's (née Duggar) husband might be taking swipes at his father-in-law. In Touch reports that Counting On alum Jeremy Vuolo recently appeared on a podcast about religion and made a "devilish" comment that could be seen as a verbal jab at his in-laws, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Earlier this month, Jeremy was a guest on Costi Hinn's For the Gospel podcast, and the topic of conversation turned toward legalism, which is a religious-based concept that someone earns salvation as long as they follow rules of an organized faith. "If you really want to assault the character and nature of God, give your people a list of rules and say, 'Climb this to Heaven.' Or, 'Climb this, and he'll still be happy with you,'" Jeremy offered.

"One of the fallouts of legalism is it distorts the very character of God, and it's devilish," he went on to say. "It's a devilish religion. At the heart of every law God has given us is love."

In Touch notes that while he did not name Jim Bob Duggar, or anyone else in the family, the Duggar parents are known for their association with the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a controversial religious organization that encourages this practice.

At this time, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar do not appear to have commented on Jeremy's statements.