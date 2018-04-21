Jinger Duggar Fans Are Applauding Her Latest Wardrobe Look

Last week, TLC posted a new preview of Counting On, and fans are still buzzing about Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s look in one scene in the 80-second clip.

In one scene, the 24-year-old expectant mother is seen meeting friends at an airport with her husband, former soccer player Jeremy Vuolo. Vuolo is seen breaking Duggar family conventions by wearing a stylish fitted jacket, black jeans and a beige bag.

Fans took to Facebook to talk about how happy they are to see Vuolo’s new look.

“Jinger is a married adult woman now. I am happy to see her come out from under her parent thumbs,” one person wrote on Facebook, reports InTouch Weekly.

“Love it!!!! She standing up for her self and I don’t blame her,” another wrote.

“She has style and married a man with culture and style,” another fan added. “Go, Jinger. You are my favorite Duggar and I am glad you break the mold.”

Other fans took to the Counting On page to praise the couple, who waited much longer to have their first child than other Duggar couples.

“Just love you both. Prayers for a healthy baby and delivery. Can’t wait to hear the details. P.S. please have it at the hospital,” one person wrote.

“They are my absolute favorite couple,” another added. “The way they look at each other is just too stinking cute! Their baby girl has some good genes!”

“I am so happy for this couple! He looks like a good husband and allows his wife to dress with ever she likes. No rules like she had while she lived hm,” one fan noted.

Vuolo has a long history of breaking Duggar rules by wearing pants and stylish attire instead of floor-length skirts.

“It is your liberty as to whether you dress modestly with a modest pair of pants, or with a skirt, or with a T-shirt, or with a blouse,” Vuolo reportedly said in a sermon last year. “It is not your liberty, women, to wear sensual, seductive clothing that is designed to draw the attention of your brothers.”

Vuolo and Jeremy announced earlier this month that they are having a girl.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” the couple told PEOPLE. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

Counting On will be back on TLC this summer on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

