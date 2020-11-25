'Counting On' Fans Overjoyed After Jinger Duggar Welcomes Rainbow Baby Following Miscarriage

Counting On fans are sending congratulatory messages to Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, following Wednesday's news that the couple has welcomed their second child together. After confirming in May that they were expecting following a miscarriage, little Evangeline Jo was delivered safely on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 11:26 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. and measuring 20 in. The little one joins big sister Felicity, 2.

The couple first confirmed the news on the TLC blog, sharing that Evangeline "arrived quickly and safely" and adding that the newly-minted mom of two is "recovering very well" and "enjoying finally being able to hold her little angel." Jinger also shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing that she and her husband "are so thankful to God for this precious little angel!" In the post, she shared an adorable first-look photo of her daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo)

According to the couple, their daughter's first name "means 'good news.'" They gave the little one the middle name of Jo in honor of her father, whose middle name is Joseph. The couple also updated fans on how their oldest child is adjusting to her new title of big sister, revealing that Felicity "is in love with her little sister but has no idea how much sharing is in her future."

Little Evangeline’s arrival was immediately met with an outpouring of love from fans of the Duggars, who have watched the family expand over the years through their TLC series. Many fans took to social media to react, sending congratulations to the proud parents. Scroll down to read some of those notes.