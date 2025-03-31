Jinger Duggar Vuolo and husband Jeremy Vuolo have added a new member to their family.



The Counting On alum, 31, welcomed their third child, a son named Finnegan Charles Vuolo, at 5:37 a.m. on Saturday, March 29, they shared in a video on their YouTube channel the following day.

“Finally… our baby boy has arrived! We’re overwhelmed with joy!” the happy parents wrote in their video’s caption, which introduced the world to the newest family member. Jinger and Jeremy are also parents to daughters Felicity, 6 and Evangeline, 4.

“It’s been a long 24 hours but we’re so thankful that little baby boy is here. Baby’s doing great. I’m feeling exhausted but otherwise, it was a pretty fairly great delivery,” Jinger said in the video, which revealed that Finnegan weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce and measured 21 inches when he was born. “I’m just so thankful to God that we have this healthy baby boy here with us.”

Proud dad Jeremy, 37, recalled “one of the most special moments” of the whole experience was when Felicity and Evangeline got to go meet their little brother at the hospital.

“It was amazing,” Jinger agreed. “I was not sure how they were going to handle it. I thought Felicity was going to be so excited and in big sister mode, but then Evy Jo … I wasn’t sure if she quite understood that this was her baby brother, but she did. And she was amazing.”

Jinger and Jeremy first announced that they were expecting another child in October. The former TLC personality shared the news by posting a series of family photos on Instagram showing her holding up ultrasound photos. “Grateful for the life of our little baby,” Jinger wrote at the time. “Felicity & Evy Jo could not be more excited.”