Fans Convinced Jinger Duggar’s Baby Bump Has Already Popped

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is currently expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo, and fans are convinced they can already spot the mom-to-be’s growing bump.

Over the weekend, the couple attended the G3 Conference in Atlanta, posing for several photos together throughout their trip.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one snap, posted on Jeremy’s Instagram, the couple stands with their arms around each other, with Jinger facing sideways as she poses next to her husband.

While the reality personality donned a blazer open over her midsection, some fans are convinced they’ve spotted a baby bump, although the bump in question may just be Jinger’s black outfit blending in with her husband’s dark suit.

“Jinger showing a lil lady I believe,” one fan wrote, while another simply wrote, “The baby bump,” along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Jinger also posted her own photo from the conference, posing with a friend in a winter coat.

The 24-year-old announced her pregnancy in early January, with the couple sharing the news with Us Weekly.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” they said in a statement. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

“We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy,” the pair added.

The couple’ first child is reportedly due in July, according to Jeremy’s bio on his church website.

“Jeremy and his wife Jinger were married in November 2016 and now reside together in Laredo, Texas, on the border of the United States and Mexico, as Jeremy continues to serve as the pastor of Grace Community Church,” the paragraph reads. “They are expecting their first child in July of 2018.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jeremy_vuolo