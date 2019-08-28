Jill Duggar Slammed for Video of ‘Scared’ Son Samuel

Jill Duggar is battling mom-shamers yet again. On Sunday, Aug. 25, the former Counting On star shared a video to her Instagram Story that showed her and husband Derick Dillard‘s youngest son Samuel crying as they drove to church. The window of their vehicle had gotten stuck, and, as rain was coming, the couple had covered it with plastic, though the loud noise as it blew in the wind left the little one scared.

“Here’s the video from this morning I promised to share,” Duggar wrote on her Instagram Story, which showed Samuel sitting happily in his car seat before suddenly breaking into tears as they began to drive.

“Poor baby! He’s scared!” she wrote in a second clip, in which she can be heard laughing.

Duggar found the clip so funny that she even shared an Instagram post directing her followers to her Instagram Story, though fans took the opportunity to criticize her parenting in the comments section.

“This is flat-out very unkind and unfeeling actions towards a child,” one person wrote. “That child looks to you two pin heads for his physical and emotional well being. To subject him to the cold and wind sounds in a moving car without a window and then laugh about it on social demonstrates a very low level of empathy and concern on your part.”

“You and your husband show a serious lack of empathy for your children. Not just a lack of empathy, but you laugh at their stress,” another wrote. “This is a pattern of behavior we’ve seen since Israel was a few months old. Seriously, what ails you?”

“Who laughs when their child is frightened?” another asked, to which a second fan responded in agreement, writing, “Yes her laughing at her baby is what bothers me the most and tells us ALOT about who she really is.”

“I’m more concerned that you felt your IG story was more important than the obviously scared/upset baby in the backseat,” added another. “Not your fault the window broke, but seriously…your baby needed you and you wouldn’t put down the phone.”

Responding to the backlash, Duggar yet again took to her Instagram Story, sharing on Monday that the window had been fixed.

“For those concerned about Sam…” she wrote over top a photo of her vehicle. “The window is fixed now lol [no more bags] no crying babies].”