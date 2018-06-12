Jill Duggar Pregnancy Rumors Refuel After Derick Dillard Reveals New Photo

Is Jill (Duggar) Dillard pregnant? Counting On fans are speculating that the 27-year-old might be expecting her third child with husband Derick Dillard based off a strangely-cropped photo Dillard shared to Instagram.

In the photo, Dillard and Derick stand in front of their booth at the Southern Baptist Church’s pastor conference on Monday — but it’s what Derick cropped out of the photo that’s causing fans to wonder. The photo features just the upper halves of the spouses’ torsos and heads, conveniently cutting out Dillard’s stomach and leaving extra space above their booth that one may normally cut out of any other photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans took to the comments section beneath the photo to wonder aloud about Jill.

“Is jilly pregnant?!” one fan asked.

“i think so all her pics hide the belly,” another responded, referring to recent photos of Dillard that don’t fully show her stomach, whether it’s hidden by one of her children or simply left out of the photo crop.

“I agree. What a weird way to crop the photo,” another person echoed.

“Is that an intentional crop?” someone else wondered.

Dillard and Derick are parents to two boys: Israel, 3, and Samuel, 11 months. Dillard faced a wave of backlash last month after sharing a photo of her boys following a family trip to the voting polls with Sam in his car seat.

“We just voted! Teaching ’em young the privilege of letting your voice be heard…and took both boys with me since Derick was at work. Lol,” she captioned the image.

Many of Dillard‘s followers took to the comments to shame her for not giving the kids sunglasses while they squinted for the camera in the sun, while others took issue with how Sam was positioned in his car seat.

“Please educate yourself on car seat safety and keep your kiddos safe. Please,” one person wrote.

“You should be more worried about your son’s safety in that car seat that he’s too big for,” someone else said.

Meanwhile, even if Dillard isn’t expecting baby number three, there are plenty of other Duggar pregnancies to go around; her brother Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra welcomed their first child earlier this month, and her sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is also expecting her own first child with husband Jeremy.

While Vuolo shares pregnancy updates leading up to her due date, Joseph and Kendra shared the first photo of their newborn on Saturday when they announced his birth. The Duggar family matriarch and patriarch, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, wrote on their website that they were “so thrilled to announce the arrival of our newest grandbaby, Garrett David Duggar. Kendra and the baby are healthy and happy. Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes!”