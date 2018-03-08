Jill Duggar’s New Video Proves She’s Over Family ‘No Pants Rule’

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is totally ditching the Duggar’s “no pants” rule!

The former Counting On cast member showed off her flagrant disregard for her parents’ conservative rules about women’s dress in a new video she posted on Facebook Monday.

In the video, Dillard brags about the chess acumen of her and husband Derick Dillard’s 2-year-old son Israel David, who is able to identify the pieces on the chess board at a young age.

But fans couldn’t help but notice the 26-year-old wearing jeans and a baggy hoodie while showing off her kid.

This isn’t the first time Dillard has worn pants, even going so far as to get her nose pierced last year, but the novelty of seeing a Duggar daughter rock pants is still shocking to many.

“I get so happy every time I see one of these girls wear pants,” one user commented. “Modesty can still be represented in something other than a skirt. I know I shouldn’t focus on that particular aspect of their attire, but…”

Another chimed in: “I am glad they can wear and truly do as they please. It shows Jim Bob is not the control freak haters want to insist he is.”

“Awesome to see her wearing pants and being her own woman,” a third echoed, “and I love the nose ring too!”

It may be a coincidence, but Dillard was first pictured wearing pants in a photo on the day in which husband Derick was fired from TLC in November after a transphobic Twitter rant in which he criticized transgender teen Jazz Jennings, of TLC’s I Am Jazz.

“What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality,” Derick tweeted in response to a promotional tweet for I Am Jazz. “‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said in a statement soon after. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Derick has continued to tweet about Jennings since his firing, and Dillard has yet to appear on the ongoing season of Counting On. But at least she’s free to wear pants.

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @babywiselife