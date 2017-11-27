Did Jill Duggar Get Her Nose Pierced?

Is that a stud in Jill (Duggar) Dillard‘s nose?

Fans of the Counting On family think they may have spotted an edgy new piercing on the 26-year-old’s face in the Duggar Thanksgiving album.

It’s hard to see from the photo, which is the first in the family album, but it appears Jill is sporting a tiny stud in her left nostril.

The ultra-conservative Duggars do allow ear piercing, but they restrict many other modern apparel choices, including bare shoulders, skirts that come above the knee and pants on women.

Fans were shocked to see Jill with a possible facial piercing.

“Am I seeing things or does Jill now have her nose pierced??” commented one fan.

“Well, Jinger is wearing jeans, and shorts. Once they get married, they don’t have to live by their parents rule. So I’m betting Jill getting her nose pierced is something her, and Derrick talked about, and decided just to do it,” another person said in response.

Jill’s sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is regularly seen in pants and more modern attire, but Jill had stuck close to the family’s rules of dress until just recently.

Having fun at Silver Dollar City! pic.twitter.com/DuWA1Lzkqq — Duggar Sisters (@DuggarSisters) November 12, 2017

On a trip to a theme park earlier this month, Jill was photographed wearing jeans in a photo with husband Derick Dillard. Derick was recently fired from TLC after making continued transphobic comments to teenager Jazz Jennings.