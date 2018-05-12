Jill Duggar Accused of Racism After Sharing New Video of Baby Sam

Jill (Duggar) Dillard was accused of racism after she shared a new video of her infant son Samuel eating Indian food for the first time.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old Dillard posted a video on her YouTube page called “Samuel Dillard enjoys some tikka masala and Indian music.” In the minute-long clip, 10-month-old Samuel is shown trying curry and looking adorable while he chews.

“That’s cultural dinner,” Dillard’s husband, 29-year-old Derick Dillard, said in the clip. “South Asian.” He then asks their older son, 3-year-old Israel David, if he likes tikka masala with Israel revealing that he does.

During the rest of the clip, Dillard continues feeding Samuel, who starts clapping to the Indian music playing in the background.

While Dillard shut off the comment section on YouTube, people took to Instagram to complain, since Dillard posted a teaser there.

“Do we have a future Bollywood star in the family?” Dillard wrote. “In this video, you can tell Samuel is enjoying his Indian food and music!”

However, several people saw that as a racist comment, as initially reported by CafeMom. “Sounds pretty racist to me,” one person wrote.

“Have you ever seen a Bollywood movie?” another asked.

Others did not think Dillard’s comments were that bad.

“I just wanted to look at the comments to see how many people would try to sway this into racism instead of someone enjoying cultural food and music,” one fan wrote.

There were more fans debating Dillard’s parenting skills, because it appears there is a cut or bruise above Samuel’s left eye.

“To me that looks like a cut , not a bruise. I would say Samuel rolled off that blanket and cut his head on something. Time to start blanket training I guess,” one fan wrote.

“I have a three year old who’s covered in bruises and scrapes because she’s three,” one mother wrote.

“She plays outside and is still clumsy. Child abuse accusations are serious and maybe you should save it for a REAL case.”

Others just wanted to share how adorable they thought the video was.

“He really enjoyed it! I love the way he was moving and clapping to the music. Your boys are so adorable,” one fan told Dillard.

The Counting On star and her husband welcomed Samuel in July 2017. The couple will no longer be appearing on the TLC show, following Dillard’s controversial and homophobic remarks on Twitter. He has insisted the couple decided to leave and he was not fired.

“They won’t tell you that I was ever fired because I wasn’t,” Derick said in April. “We wanted to leave and they didn’t want us to. That’s the truth.”