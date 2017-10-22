Jessie James Decker Shares Adorable Photo of 16-Week-Old Baby Bump

Whoa mama! Jessie James Decker showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram this weekend alongside a shout out to all the mothers and expectant mothers out there.

16 weeks today ❤️❤️❤️ where are all my mamas? A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

The Eric & Jessie: Game On star looks glowing with long blonde waves and trendy striped long-sleeve dress in the picture, which celebrates her 16-week pregnancy milestone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“16 weeks today,” she captioned the photo. “Where are all my mamas?”

Hundreds sounded off with their own pregnancy stats in the comments of the pictures, while others commented on how sweet she and NFL player Eric Decker’s growing family is. The couple is already parents to two children, Vivi and Bubby.

“You’re so beautiful pregnant!” one said. “Blessings on blessings. Love y’all.”

“Looks like another boy Jessie!” another commented. “Congrats to the family!”

Up Next: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Expecting Baby No. 3



The country star and her husband told PEOPLE that their daughter was a huge part of their decision to have another child.

“We knew that we possibly wanted a third, but I remember she pulled me aside — one of our friends had a baby, and (Vivi) is really close with their child already, they’re the same age. … His name’s Henley, and Henley just had a baby sister,” the 29-year-old mother said. “My son is 2, so she doesn’t remember him ever being a baby, they’re 17 months apart. So she’s like, ‘Mommy, I want a baby sister like Ellie, I want a baby sister.’ I was like, ‘Well, if you really want a baby brother or sister, you have to pray to Jesus.’ “

Jessie and Eric also chronicled their decision to try for another child on an episode of their E! reality show.