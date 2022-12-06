Jesse James' Wife Cancels Divorce Filing Despite Infidelity Claims

Jesse James' wife Bonnie Rotten withdrew her divorce filing after just a day. Rotten publicly accused the former Monster Garage host of cheating on her when she announced her first pregnancy and James denied the allegations. In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday, Rotten said she never expected her announcement to attract media attention and is willing to give their marriage another chance.

Rotten said she did file for divorce from James, but she "filed a non-suit to stop the divorce" the very next day, reports TMZ. At the start of her post, Rotten said the media coverage of her situation "has done nothing but make it far worse than it needed to be." It was a mistake for her to share her "private business" on social media and she deleted everything within 35 minutes. Unfortunately, that was long enough for media outlets to take screenshots of her posts.

"I am not a person who I figured they would even care about," Rotten wrote of the media. "I am a nobody. I left LA because I wanted nothing to do with the world of try-hards and attention seekers... to find myself at the center of the very thing I hate the most."

Rotten went on to explain what inspired her posts last week. She found messages on James' phone that were "very" hurtful. He did not write anything "inappropriate" or write about "having sex or meeting up with anyone" in the texts. "That's why I am here working out the marriage that I believe in," Rotten wrote.

"There are things in the world with much more important than our lives," Rotten continued. "I understand tabloids are a business... that's clear by using his exes as headlines to drive traffic and salacious stories to further damage people's lives." Rotten went on to thank fans for reaching out to check up on her, but she is now "fine" and said the situation was "blown out of proportion."

Rotten asked for privacy and asked media outlets to report "actual news that is important to the American public" instead of covering their lives. "Thankfully everything is back to [the] status quo over here," she wrote. "I would appreciate an end to all of this."

James, 53, and Rotten, 29, got engaged in April and married in June. This is James' fifth marriage. He shares a son and daughter with his first wife, Karla James, and a daughter with his second wife, Janine Lindemulder. He was married to Sandra Bullock from 2005 to 2010, and their marriage ended after James publicly apologized for cheating on her. James was married to his fourth wife, Alexis DeJoria, from 2013 to 2020.