Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."

James, 52, is most famous for his marriage to The Blind Side star Sandra Bullock. Bullock's emotional Oscar win was overshadowed by James' cheating scandal. Bullock filed for divorce in 2010. At the time, they were in the process of adopting a son, Louis. But amid the divorce proceedings, Bullock opted to adopt Louis on her own. She recently opened up on CBS's Sunday Morning about how difficult it was raising Louis in the first year of motherhood.

"I mean, so much had happened," Bullock, 57, said in the interview. "How do you process grief and not hurt your child in the process? It's a newborn. They take on everything that you're feeling. So my obligation was to him and not tainting the first year of his life with my grief."

James later said that despite the drama, a lot of good came out of the split. "Yeah, I did cheat on my wife, yeah," he told Daily Mail in 2017. "I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized…A lot of good happened out of [the end of my marriage] because it helped me focus on being a dad more, it helped me focus on doing the right thing and being myself, and getting out of L.A. and getting a better life for my kids," he added, noting that he moved permanently to Austin, Texas.

Bullock has since adopted a daughter, Laila. She's also been dating Bryan Randall, a professional photographer, since 2015.