Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Allegedly Cheated on Pregnant Wife

Monster Garage host Jesse James, who was previously married to Sandra Bullock, is now facing allegations of cheating on his fifth wife, former adult film star Bonnie Rotten. James, 53, and Rotten, 29, married just six months ago. Rotten, who is pregnant with their first child together, reportedly accused James of cheating on her in a series of since-deleted Instagram Story posts. James responded to the allegations by making fun of the press coverage.

Rotten announced her pregnancy by sharing a sonogram image, reports The Daily Mail. Instead of accompanying the picture with a happy message, Rotten wrote, "Jesse is busy trying to f— other women while I'm pregnant." She then called the West Coast Choppers founder a "truly disgusting human being" and was "so hurt by everything he has done." Rotten said she is 10 weeks pregnant and accused James of blocking her on social media even though he follows other women.

"I see his page he's following his ex and a bunch of girls. I'm his pregnant wife and he chooses to act like this. THAT'S NOT A MAN," Rotten wrote. "I'm so hurt by everything he has done to me. He doesn't give a f— about anyone but himself. He's a truly disgusting human being,' she went on, adding, 'I do not like putting this s— on social media but it's the only way he will feel anything is if everyone knows WHAT HE TRULY IS."

In a follow-up post, Rotten shared a message to those who warned her about James, who infamously cheated on Bullock. "Everyone can laugh at me make fun of me whatever you want to say. Nothing will make me feel worse than how I truly feel right now," Rotten wrote. "I should've known better you're all right."

James, who married Rotten in June, shared a screenshot of the Daily Mail's headline on Thursday. "Jeeeezzzzz my private life suuuure is interesting... Tried and Convicted just like that," he wrote. "No smoking gun, No salacious texts, No other woman coming forward??? What the Hell?? Where's my 'Honky Privilege.' If this was an episode of Love & Hip Hop ATL I'd be dabbing it up at the club with Stevie J. And Lil' Scrappy right now and nobody would say s—... Ohhh well all is fair in love and war I guess." James also shared screenshots of journalists asking him to comment on the allegations. "Lick my b—s," he wrote in response to inquiries.

James was married to Bullock from 2005 to 2010, the year he issued a public apology to the Oscar winner for cheating on her during their marriage. In 2013, he married his fourth wife, drag racer Alexis DeJoria. They were married for seven years before separating. James shares a son and daughter with his first wife, Karla James, and a daughter with his second wife, Janine Lindemulder.