Sandra Bullock’s Ex Jesse James Has Reportedly Been Caught Sexting, Not With Wife

Jesse James, who was previously married to Hollywood superstar Sandra Bulluck, could be headed into another cheating scandal with his current wife, billionaire heiress Alexis DeJoria. A hairstylist named Myla Harris spoke out in an interview with InTouch Weekly saying that she exchanged racy messages with the Monster Garage star over social media.

Myla, a 33-year-old single mother of three, took screenshots of the conversation with Jesse James. Their messages revolved around specific sex acts and James even invited Myla over to his Texas home that he shares with his wife.

On January 23, 2017, Myla first reached out to Jesse on Instagram. She lives only 20 miles away from the 48-year-old reality star in the Lone Star state.

"I used to watch him when he was on Celebrity Apprentice," she said. "I had a crush on him then."

At first, James seemed somewhat disinterested in Myla. However, he then requested visual proof to assure that she wasn't "some huge fatty." In response, Myla sent him a full-frontal nude.

"I know that's awful because I know he's married," Myla said. "But in the back of my mind, I knew what type of person he was and so I was like, 'Why not?'"

The message exchange shows that Jesse responded to the nude snap by saying "Damn!" before telling her she "better send another."

Jesse then asked Myla to add him on Snapchat. She proceeded to send him "10 or 12" naked photos.

"We messaged a few days on Instagram before he had me switch to Snapchat so our [later] conversations and pictures couldn't be saved," Myla said.

After a series of pictures of messages were exchanged between the two, Myla says that he invited her to his house.

"He would ask me to come the day of," Myla said.

During their last conversation back in April, Myla told Jess, "I said, 'Yes, I can come after 6.' He's like 'No.' He needed me earlier."

Myla says she then became irritated with Jesse and called him out on his behavior. He responded by blocking her on all social media accounts.

Jesse James and Myla Harris never physically met up following their social media conversations. See the messages between Jesse James and Myla Harris here.

Earlier this year, Jesse spoke out about cheating on his former wife Sandra Bulluck.

"Yeah, I did cheat on my wife, yeah, I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that's end of story. Everything else was just...[shakes his head]."

He continued by saying: "In general, both women and men cheat. It's part of life. It's like people love to see you fall. And the farther you get, the higher you get, the more they love it."