Jessa Duggar Is Fired up Over Rumor Surrounding Sister Jill's Baby Shower

Jessa Duggar is setting the record straight when it comes to the drama surrounding Jill Duggar's baby shower. As PEOPLE noted, Jill and Jessa's cousin Amy Duggar King threw the baby shower and shared photos from the festivities on social media. However, when fans noticed that Jessa was not included in the photos, they wondered if she attended, at all. But, soon enough, Jessa confirmed her attendance and hit back against certain individuals who had something negative to say about the situation.

Amy posted an array of photos from the "Grow Baby Grow"-themed baby shower that she threw for Jill, who is expecting her third child with her husband, Derick Dillard. Since Jessa was not in the photos that Amy shared, some questioned whether she attended the event. Although, the matter was soon put to rest in the comments section when Jessa wrote, "It was so fun celebrating this new life!" Amy replied, "Loved seeing you!" Even though it was clear that Jessa attended, fans continued to question the reality TV family over the matter.

One individual questioned if there was "any reason" why Amy did not post photos of Jessa. This time, Jessa hit back by writing, "Please let's not assume there's a negative motive behind everything we do and do not do." Later on, after a separate social media user wrote that they "couldn't believe that none of [Jill's] siblings were there," Jessa shared a lengthy statement to put an end to the "rumors."

"These rumors make me angry, and I'm here to put a stop to it. The narrative these kinds of comments put forward is a false one. Simply not true," she wrote. "I was there at the shower but pretty much everyone else was out of town whether for a wedding, family reunion, or beach trip. Summertime is busy and you cannot always coordinate 19+ schedules. Anyone with more than one adult kid should know that." She went on to write that Jill knows that she has support from the rest of the Duggar family, even if they couldn't be there for this one occasion.

"We spend plenty of time together even if there aren't photos circulating on the internet to prove it," Jess continued. "Pics are great, but sometimes you're caught up in the conversation and enjoying everyone [sic] company and not every gathering, play date or dinner has to be a photo op." She ended her comment by writing, "Quit spreading hate. She has family support — stop the nonsense."