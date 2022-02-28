Jill Duggar Pregnant With Baby No. 3 Following Miscarriage

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Derick Dillard have another baby on the way! The Counting On alum, 30, and her husband, 32, announced Sunday that they were expecting their third child after experiencing a miscarriage last year. The couple teased “exciting news” on Instagram alongside a family photo before announcing the new family member on the way in their blog.

“Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,” wrote the TLC alum, who share sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4. “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!” The pair are “so thankful” for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far, and “look forward” to finding out the sex of their third child “soon,” they continued.

In October 2021, Jill shared that she had suffered a miscarriage with the family’s followers. “We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby,” the couple wrote alongside a video documenting their pregnancy journey on their blog at the time. “We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys’ faces as we shared the news with them. They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born.”

“However, a few days later we started miscarrying,” the statement continued. “Even though it was too early to tell the baby’s gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard.” Explaining the meaning behind the name, the two continued, “One meaning for River is ‘tranquil’…and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature.”

“Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!” they added. “And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time.”