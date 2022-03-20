Jill Duggar Reveals Family Health Update in Wake of COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jill (Duggar) Dillard shared some good news with fans on Instagram Saturday. The former Counting On star tested negative for COVID-19, almost two weeks after both she and her husband, Derick Dillard, tested positive for the virus. However, their son Samuel has tested positive. Jill’s diagnosis also came just a few days after announcing her pregnancy.

Jill, 30, shared a video of her and her family at a school playground on her Instagram Story. “Fun day outside at an empty school playground… I tested negative for COVID today,” she captioned the clip. Her 6-year-old son Israel tested negative, although Jill noted he never tested positive. Derick, 32, has not been tested recently, but Jill said he had not shown symptoms recently.

Unfortunately, their son Samuel, 4, did test positive. “Hoping we will all be totally clear soon,” she wrote. “And I know you can still test positive for awhile even [though] you’re not contagious, but thankful to be doing so much better [though]!” Jill also shared photos from the playground date, adding, “Enjoying some family time and this beautiful weather by spending some time at the playground.”

Jill and Derick announced they tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10. “With a little help from family, we were still able to celebrate Derick’s birthday at home yesterday, even though it was different than we’d originally hoped,” Jill wrote. “Prayers appreciated for quick recoveries and for baby to stay healthy too!” The couple later told TMZ they are both fully vaccinated and believe their symptoms would be much worse if they were not. They are also thankful Jill did not get COVID earlier in her pregnancy when dealing with morning sickness.

Last fall, Jill suffered a miscarriage. Jill and Derick announced she was expecting in late February, and the baby is due in July. “Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,” the couple wrote in a blog post. “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers, and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022! We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far, and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”