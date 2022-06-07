Jill Duggar Shares New Bump Photo Ahead as Baby's Arrival Nears

✖

Jill (Duggar) Dillard "can't wait" to welcome baby number three next month! As the 19 Kids and Counting alum nears the end of her pregnancy, she and husband Derick Dillard are settling into their new home and getting ready for the arrival of their third child. Jill gave fans a peek of what life looks like now for her family with a photo of her growing bump as she shared some of the preparations she's making already for the new baby.

"Washed some little baby clothes I saved back from the boys and I'm feeling all the feelings!" she captioned a shot looking down at her washing machine, with her belly in full view. "Can't wait to welcome our little man next month!!" When one follower pointed out she was in the "homestretch" and asked how she was feeling, Jill candidly responded, "very pregnant lol," and she told another fan that she was nesting "all the way."

There's a lot to be done, as Jill and Derick moved with their two sons, 7-year-old Israel and 4-year-old Samuel, to a new home in Siloam Springs as Derick prepares to take on his new job as a prosecutor in Oklahoma! "We moved!! It's been a crazy several weeks for us, but we are finally settling into our new place!" the couple wrote in a June 4 entry on their blog.

"Derick was recently sworn in as an attorney in Little Rock, AR and then started the transfer process for his new public service job as a prosecutor in Oklahoma!" they continued. "In between all of that, we bought a home on the Arkansas/Oklahoma border (in Siloam Springs), had a few renovations done and then moved in! We've been settling in the last couple of weeks and trying to get all the things in order before our baby boy (still no name yet!) is set to arrive next month!" The Counting On alum concluded with a message of thanks for "all the prayers during this crazy and exciting season of transition!"

Jill and Derick announced the news of her pregnancy in February 2022, just months after sharing in October 2021 that the former TLC star had suffered a miscarriage. "Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," the couple shared at the time. "We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!"