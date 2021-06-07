Jessa Duggar Keeps Focus on Family in Latest Post After Josh Duggar Arrest

✖

Jessa Duggar Seewald is trying to put the focus on her immediate family instead of her brother Josh Duggar's recent arrest. The Counting On star shared a sweet snapshot of her three kids — Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 2 — all playing together in an Amazon box pretending that it's a boat. Seewald captioned the post "The best kind of afternoon [boat emoji, three white heart emojis]."

Seewald is currently expecting her fourth child with her husband Ben Seewald, announcing the pregnancy in February. This pregnancy comes after Seewald suffered from a miscarriage in 2020. "After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way!" the couple said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

The Duggar family is currently undergoing scrutiny following the arrest of Josh Duggar, who is currently at the center of an FBI investigation and was recently arrested for the alleged receipt and ownership of child pornography. Duggar has since been released on bond and is staying with a family friend. He is prohibited from having contact with minors, other than his own children. The father-of-six is reportedly allowed "unlimited contact" with his kids, but his wife, Anna — who is currently pregnant with the couple's seventh child — must be present for the visits. His trial is set to begin in July.

Following Josh's arrest, Jessa and Ben released a joint statement on Instagram regarding their stance on the situation. "We are saddened to hear of the charges against Josh," they wrote. "As Christians, we stand against any form of pornography or abuse and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be. Our prayers are with their family as they walk through this difficult time."