‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Charged With False Imprisonment Following Jen Harley Fight

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro seems to be in more legal trouble than originally thought. Last week, it was revealed that he avoided any felony charges but is facing five misdemeanor charges related to his alleged attack of ex-girlfriend Jen Harley. The Blast now reports that Ortiz-Magro is actually facing seven charges, according to court documents.

The five original charges that TMZ reported were for one count of domestic violence, one count of brandishing a weapon, one count of child endangerment, one count of resisting arrest and one count of criminal threats.

One of the additional newly revealed charges is for false imprisonment. The court documents say that Ortiz-Magro “willfully and unlawfully violate the personal liberty of another, to wit, JENNIFER H.” There is also an additional charge for resisting arrest.

Originally, Ortiz-Magro was arrested for felony kidnapping charges, but earlier this month the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office officially deferred his case to the City Attorney. It was determined that his case did not rise to the level of a felony.

His legal troubles stem from the incident that occurred at an AirBnb on October 2. Ortiz-Magro allegedly got into an altercation with Harley and brandished a knife before locking himself inside the house with the one-year-old daughter the two share.

“Suspect (Ortiz-Magro) told victim (Harley) he was going to kill her. Suspect pushed victim out the house. Suspect ran after victim,” a police document obtained by TMZ at the time reads. “Victim knocked on neighbor’s door and set baby on ground. Suspect grabbed baby and dragged victim to the ground. Suspect punched victim with closed fist on face, causing visible injury.”

Ortiz-Magro has not spoken publicly about the allegations against him, but his lawyer previously told E! News, “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

Sources close to Ortiz-Magro painted a different picture of the incident to TMZ earlier this month.

“Sources close to Ronnie tell us he never threatened Jen’s life and was scared for his daughter’s safety,” the outlet reported. “We’re told Jen allegedly dangled Ariana over a fence, and Ronnie feared his daughter would get injured as Jen had allegedly been drinking heavily at an event earlier in the day.”