'Jersey Shore' Stars Say Ryan Reynolds Was Rude to Them

Ryan Reynolds didn't make the best first impression on Jersey Shore stars Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Deena Cortese. The MTV personalities revealed during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that the Deadpool actor was the celebrity with whom they had had the rudest celebrity encounter.

"Me and Deena encountered a rude celebrity once, but we don't want to say who it is," Giancola initially answered the question, as Cortese added of the star in question, "I love him. I truly love him. I love his wife." After more prodding, the reality personalities eventually admitted that it had been Reynolds with whom they had the bad experience. "Ryan Reynolds was not great to us," Cortese admitted, before clarifying, "I love Ryan Reynolds. I truly love Ryan Reynolds still and I love Blake Lively. He didn't wanna be by us." Giancola attempted to excuse the Free Guy actor's behavior, saying, "Maybe he had a bad day."

Giancola and Cortese weren't the only Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars to have a bad experience with a celebrity. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi also revealed that The View co-host Joy Behar was "so mean" to her. "She cornered me in the bathroom and said, 'You're not Italian!'" Polizzi said, turning to her co-stars and joking, "Oh, I said that." Asked what her response was to that, Polizzi confessed, "I said, 'OK, ma'am.'"

Thursday's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation marked Giancola's return to reality television after turning down the first five seasons of the MTV revival. Giancola told Us Weekly it was the "perfect time" to come back to the Jersey Shore franchise, which she decided "on [her] own." She explained, "At the time, when everybody decided to come back, I was like, 'I don't know if I'm ready to put myself in an environment with an ex or possible toxic situations.' So I was like, 'Let me refrain from doing that. I am working on myself and I'm happy right now. I'm content. I don't need to put myself in an environment that I'm like kind of unsure of.'"

When it comes to filming with her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Giancola said the experience was "nerve-wracking," but doable. "I'm good, we can keep it moving. We're co-workers. You're just somebody I dated in my 20s. Like, and we can keep it moving at that," said Giancola, who is currently dating Justin May. "A lot of people are, like, when I tell them my age now, they're like, 'Wait, you dated him when you were 22 and you're 36 now?' Like, a lot of time has gone [and] I've dated other people. I mean, there's just a lot of life that goes on in between all those years."