'Jersey Shore Family Vacation': Get Your First Look at Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's Explosive Return

Sammi Sweetheart is back...and she's still the "sweetest b-h you'll ever meet." Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans got a first look at Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's dramatic return to MTV at the end of Thursday's season finale, setting up next season for plenty of cheers and tears. In the first look of Giancola's first appearance on Jersey Shore in nearly 10 years, it's clear there's still some bad blood with the OG Shore star.

The teaser for the upcoming season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation kicks off just a few months after the cast's explosive trip to New Orleans, with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi reflecting on how "crazy" things got surrounding Angelina Pivarnick's engagement in conversation with Deena Cortese and Jenni "JWoww" Farley. "I really haven't spoke to Angelina," Cortese admits, as Farley notes, "I've cut people out of my life for less."

But what the ladies don't know is that Pivarnick has been talking with Giancola, who makes an epic return to the Jersey Shore cast's next family vacation. A car drives up and Giancola can be seen exiting the car as a conversation between her and Pivarnick is heard. "Have you told the girls that you DMd me?" Giancola asks, as Pivarnick answers, "No." So when the door opens, it's shocked faces all around, with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino blurting out, "Holy s-. Oh my god."

"Hey guys, sorry I'm late," Giancola deadpans before Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio breaks the silence with a, "What the f-?" causing everyone to crack up. "Is this real? Are you a hologram? Is this AI?" the DJ continues to the camera. But the laughs won't last for long, with Giancola asking Farley later in the trailer, "Why you being messy coming for me now?" and raising her voice in another altercation asking, "Can you let me f-king talk? ... No, you talk so much. ...just shut the f- up!"

Emotions are high with everyone, as Polizzi can be seen shouting, "F- off" and crying as Cortese sobs that she needs to go home, even trying to convince producers to let her leave the house. Meanwhile, Giancola isn't backing down from her fight, saying in another conversation, "Hold on, don't make it messier," before assuring the audience, "I am still the sweetest b-h you'll ever meet."

Giancola isn't the only familiar face Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans will see next season. Sorrentino can also be seen in the preview meeting up with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who left the MTV show behind in 2021 to focus on his mental health amid a series of legal problems. "I'm ready to come back," he tells Sorrentino, insisting, "I feel good bro." Sorrentino notes that he's not one to trust with a secret if anything needs to be kept from the rest of the squad, adding, "I can't say anything because it's not my job to tell your story." Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns for part one of its season reunion Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.