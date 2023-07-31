'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Slams Sofia Vergara as 'Rudest' Celeb Ever

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is stirring up some drama with Sofia Vergara once again. According to Page Six, Giudice reached back for some past criticism on Vergara during a recent appearance on the Namaste B$tches podcast.

While chatting with Melissa Pfeister, Giudice detailed a 2017 incident where the America's Got Talent star didn't want to snap a photo with the Bravo reality star while backstage at an un-named talk show. "Sofia Vergara's PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, 'Let's get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together," Giudice claimed while singling out Vergara's "immigrant" status and doing an attempt at her accent. "I didn't want a picture with her. I've never asked to take a picture with anybody. [She's] the rudest woman I've ever met."

Giudice continued recalling the incident for listeners, saying she saw a different side of the sitcom star. "I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, 'Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?'" Giudice continued. "I was like, 'Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you! I never asked to take a picture with you."

Giudice says Vergara forgets where she came from, labeling her "rude" and far from "humble." "It's not like she started out like being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She's so not a down-to-earth person," she added. "I'm so not a fan of her."

Giudice has spoken out about Vergara before, discussing the same incident on a "Getting Real With the Housewives" panel in 2017, according to Page Six.

"Ugh, I can't stand her, sorry," she told the audience. "I hate to say that because I'm Italian, she's Colombian, she has an accent – she has more of an accent than me. You would think she would be nice, like, she's an immigrant – no, I'm just saying, she should be nice!"

Vergara has never addressed the statements from Giudice. She and husband Joe Manganiello recently split. The reality star's ex-husband, Joe Giudice, was deported back to his native home in Italy back in 2019 after he served a 41-month federal prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud. Giudice moved on with Luis "Louie" Ruelas and married the entrepreneur in 2022.