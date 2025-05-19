‘Jersey Shore’ Star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Reveals Sex of Upcoming Baby

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is excited to become a mom. The Jersey Shore staple is expecting her first child.

After announcing she’s expecting in February, she recently revealed the baby’s sex. The MTV star is having a baby boy.

Giancola, 38, couldn’t be happier to start her family with her fiancé, Justin May. As in Jersey fashion, the couple found out via a gender reveal on the Seaside Boardwalk. Her co-stars were there for the big reveal.

“It’s just so iconic because me and my roommates, we’ve basically grew up here in Seaside and also me and Justin met here in Seaside,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s just very sentimental, meaningful all around.”

She wasn’t surprised she was carrying a boy, noting she “had a feeling.” Either way, she’s as happy as can be. “I think we were just happy to have a healthy baby,” she said. “We didn’t care about gender at all, but we kind of had a feeling what it was.”

“I can’t wait to just play sports,” May said. “Teaching my kid, coaching the Little League teams and stuff. It’s going to be exciting. That makes my heart melt,” Giancola added. “Yeah, I’m just happy to have any baby. To be honest. I’m like, it’s a boy. I’m one of three girls, so I have two sisters. So for me, it’s very exciting to have a boy.”

The reality star has been relying on her Jersey Shore co-stars, who are already parents, for advice. “They’re actually all amazing parents and they’re very inspiring and I feel like they have given us great advice. I love what they told us” she said. “They know the ins and outs of parenthood for sure.”When announcing her pregnancy, she reflected on her fertility journey. “After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!” she said. “We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you, baby!”