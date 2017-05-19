Jersey Shore’s Snooki Shows Instagram How To Do Donkey Kicks In New Video

Snooki is one fit momma! The former Jersey Shore cast member took to Instagram to show off her fit body and awesome workout moves.

The 29-year-old reality star posted a video of herself draped in workout gear performing donkey kicks. Her adorable daughter can be seen in the background also doing donkey kicks along with her mommy.

Snooki captioned the video, "Donkey Kicks with sissy [fire emoji] #fitfam @thesnookishop."

Donkey Kicks with sissy 🔥🔥 #fitfam @thesnookishop A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:54am PST

The hot momma and her daughter spend lots of time together. Snooki recently posted a video of her and her daughter making yummy apple snail snacks. The video is a quick DIY showing how to make these yummy and healthy snacks using apples and peanut butter.

DIY snacks with sissy! SUBSCRIBE❤ https://bit.ly/2lpX9m0 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:04am PST

She also posted an adorable black and white photo of herself former cast mate Jennifer Lynn "JWow" Farley posing with their kids. The caption read, "This is why we love being moms [heart emoji] new video! @awestruck https://youtu.be/EfhKEMb5iF8."

This is why we love being moms ❤❤❤❤ new video! @awestruck https://youtu.be/EfhKEMb5iF8 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Feb 17, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

It's good to see that the TV best friends are actually close in real life years after the show has ended.

