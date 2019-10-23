Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Takes Daughter to Pumpkin Patch Following ‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Arrest

Jersey Shore: Summer Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro recently took his daughter to a pumpkin patch following his high-profile arrest. According to Us Weekly, Ortiz-Magro took 17-month-old daughter, Ariana — whom he shares with ex Jen Harley — to a pumpkin patch. where they rode on a train and visited a petting zoo area. The fun daddy-daughter trip comes just about three weeks after Ortiz-Magro and Harley were involved in an altercation that ended with the 33-year-old reality TV star being taken into police custody.

The outlet goes on to note that the altercation took place at an Airbnb, and that Ortiz-Magro was so “uncooperative” that officers “had to use a taser” on him. He was booked into jail and then released a few hours later after posting the $100,000 bail.

At the time, Harley reportedly obtained an emergency restraining order — which would require Ortiz-Magro to keep a 100 yard distance between himself and her — but that order was lifted when she failed to show up to court.

In the emergency order paperwork — which was obtained by TMZ —police alleged, “Suspect (Ortiz-Magro) told victim (Harley) he was going to kill her. Suspect pushed victim out the house. Suspect ran after victim.”

“Victim knocked on neighbor’s door and set baby on ground,” the filing continued. “Suspect grabbed baby and dragged victim to the ground. Suspect punched victim with closed fist on face, causing visible injury.”

Magro was initially hit with a kidnapping charge, regarding his domestic incident with Harley, but it was recently reported that police may pursue an assault charge instead.

“We’re told the LAPD is strongly pushing for Ronnie to be hit with felony domestic violence instead … based on the evidence and the alleged injuries to Harley,” a report from TMZ read.

“Sources close to Ronnie tell us he never threatened Jen’s life and was scared for his daughter’s safety,” another previous TMZ report stated, regarding the incident. “We’re told Jen allegedly dangled Ariana over a fence, and Ronnie feared his daughter would get injured as Jen had allegedly been drinking heavily at an event earlier in the day.”

Ortiz-Magro’s attorney, Scott E. Leemon, has since issued a statement on the case, saying, “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

