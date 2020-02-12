‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ordered to Stop Contacting Ex Jen Harley in Domestic Violence Case

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was ordered Tuesday to stop contacting ex Jen Harley by a Los Angeles judge amid the former couple’s mutual restraining orders. Appearing on Ortiz-Magro’s behalf at the pretrial conference for his seven misdemeanor domestic violence charges, Radar Online reported attorney Leonard B. Levine answered for the MTV star when he was accused by the Deputy City Attorney Heidi Matz of contacting Harley, despite the no-contact order instated following an alleged fight between the two in Los Angeles last year involving 1-year-old daughter Ariana.

“The victim is in court, and she was contacted by the defendant at the end of the year … and he sent her many texts,” Matz told Judge Andrea Thompson. “They did see each other and there was an incident in Nevada. That I have no jurisdiction over, however, prior communications are illegal. We want the defendant to knock it off … We want it to stop.”

Levine responded that he had told Ortiz-Magro to halt contact, adding, “I don’t want to get into a contest of back and forth. It’s complicated.”

Levine added that the reality personality is in domestic violence counseling and said he and Matz plan to meet in the next few weeks to “resolve the issue.”

Harley told the outlet after the hearing, “It’s been hard. I’m just ready to get everything over with so him and I can coparent peacefully, and I’m just over the drama.”

Harley is also possibly facing legal troubles after a fight between herself and Ortiz-Magro last month in Nevada, during which she is accused of attacking him while he was sleeping. Ortiz-Magro was granted an emergency restraining order against Harley, but charges have yet to be filed against her.

Harley’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, spoke to Radar following the hearing.

“We are very pleased that today the judge put on the record that Mr. Ortiz is in violation of the restraining order and admonished his attorney for him to stop it and to knock it off, which he should,” Bloom said. “And we have another continuance which means we come back in March. As you can see, Jen is here because she is strong and she’s demanding justice. We are going to keep coming back until we get justice, and I am very proud to stand with Jen today. … I just want to say domestic violence is wrong, and I’m very proud to stand with Jen Harley as she stands for her rights.”

Ortiz-Magro’s pretrial hearing was continued until March 13, with the restraining order continued until that date as well.

Photo credit: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images