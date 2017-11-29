Everything We Know About the ‘Jersey Shore’ Revival

Just after premiering its new beach-partying series, Floribama Shore, MTV announced that it would be reviving cultural phenomenon Jersey Shore, which was a massive hit for the network during its run from 2009 to 2012.

Get ready… The cast of #JerseyShore is headed out on a family vacation coming to MTV in 2018! @JerseyShoreMTV pic.twitter.com/38TlFhu5be — MTV (@MTV) November 28, 2017

Dubbed Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the multi-episode revival will premiere in 2018 and likely focus on the group and their families, as several cast members are now married with children, while others are in relationships.

During the premiere episode of Floribama Shore on Monday, MTV aired a short teaser announcing the revival.

While cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will all return for the revival, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola will be absent because she didn’t want to be around her ex, Ortiz-Magro, a source told Us Weekly.

“She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that,” the source explained.

The group previously came together over the summer for E!’s Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore, where most of the cast traveled to the shore to reminisce about their time filming the show.

During the revival, Giancola told her castmates that her relationship with Ortiz-Magro is over. “That door is closed and will remain shut for a long time,” she said. Giancola is currently dating boyfriend Christian Biscardi.

Photo Credit: MTV