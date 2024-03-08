'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Third Baby

The Jersey Shore star and his wife are happy to welcome another member of the family.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is now a father of three. He and his wife Lauren Pesce shared the birth of their third child together on Wednesday, sharing photos to social media on Thursday.

The couple shared a sweet photo together holding the newborn, tossing in a few photos from the hospital and some selfies to fill the post. "Gym Tan Situation Family of 5," the Sorrentinos wrote in the caption. "We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family."

"Luna Lucia Sorrentino, born March 6th 2024 at 3:49pm weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length," they added. "3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn't have it any other way."

Congratulations to the reality couple. The great news comes a month after a scarier moment for the Jersey Shore father. The moment captured from his Ring camera showed the moment the toddler was choking on some food. Now the couple face some fresh challenges to add to their already large slate.