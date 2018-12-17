‘Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Reveals Photo of Kids in ‘Rare Moment of Getting Along’ Amidst Relationship Drama

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley has revealed a photo of her children in a “rare moment” of the kids “getting along,” amidst relationship drama with her estranged husband Roger Mathews.

In the photo, Farley’s two-year-old son Greyson is seen hugging his four-year-old Meilani.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The sweet expression of sibling love is apparently not common with the brother and sister, as Farley joked that it was “such a rare moment of these two getting along.”

While Greyson and Meilani seem to be doing alright, their parents have been going through some pretty intense relationship trouble lately.

On Dec. 14, police responded to a domestic call at Farley’s home that involved Mathews, with the Jersey Shore star serving her ex with a temporary restraining order afterwards.

“I’m not allowed to speak to my children. I’m not allowed to go get clothes. I’m not allowed to step foot in the house that I’ve lived in for eight years,” Mathews later said in an Instagram post. “I miss my kids, man. It’s just wrong. It’s wrong.”

Farley’s representatives later took to Instagram as well, sharing a message to explain the situation from her side of the matter.

“While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement,” the statement from Farley’s team said.

“Certain events transpired last night which lead [sic] Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so. Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light,” the statement added.

“She’s made my children pawns in this — literally made them pawns, something I would never do to her, ever,” Mathews said of the situation in yet another Instagram post.

“I have no choice but to just be honest and open. I got nothing to lose, I got nothing to hide,” he continued. “You’re gonna see about our divorce on Jersey Shore, you know why? Because my wife told me — my ex-wife told me — when we were in counseling that she’s negotiating a side-deal. I think she said she wanted $70,000 … to talk about our divorce on the upcoming season. Everything is about money with her. All I want is time with my children, that’s all I want.”

“My ex cannot control her emotions in front of our children and literally turns my child against me,” Mathews went on to say while tearing up. “My daughter, the look in her eyes. … Because her mother can’t wait until they go to sleep to have a disagreement. She has to do it in front of them … the misunderstanding she had towards her dad, and hitting me in the butt because I upset her mother, because her mother can’t control her emotions.”

Farley and Mathews married in 2015. She filed for divorce in September.