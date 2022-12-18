'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Gabby Windey Keeping Hope Alive to Date Vinny Guadagnino

The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino have been sparking romance rumors since they appeared in the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars together. After weeks of social media flirting, Windey opened up about their relationship during an interview with E! News. Would she be open to dating the MTV personality?

Fans have definitely noticed that the pair have been especially flirty on social media. But, could something more come of that? Windey did say that they formed a great connection after appearing on DWTS together. She explained, "You get to know the other celebrities on Dancing with the Stars. So, we formed a friendship right away and I feel like our senses of humor are really similar."

When they were competing on the Disney+ series, Windey was focused on taking home the Mirrorball Trophy (the win eventually went to TikToker Charli D'Amelio). Now that they're not in competition mode, it's possible that something could transpire between them. Although, Windey also noted that a relationship might be difficult since they live in two different parts of the country. The Bachelor alum said, "I was so tunnel vision during the competition. I was like, 'I'm here to win' and I didn't have room for anything else. So, we live in different states, but we are having fun. We'll see."

Even though they live in different states, Windey and Guadagnino will get to see each other soon. The former Bachelorette will be hosting the upcoming DWTS live tour, and the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star will appear for select dates. Windey said about their reunion, "I'm excited to see him again. Maybe he can buy me a drink! I don't know, something." She was also asked by E! News whether the dating door is open, to which she said, "Yeah. The dating door is open for anybody. Vinny is just the most vocal!"

Windey began to spark dating rumors with Guadagnino shortly after the end of her relationship with Erich Schwer, whom she became engaged to on The Bachelorette. The pair went their separate ways less than two months after the finale of the ABC series aired. A source told E! News about the breakup, "She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page. Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn't have a future."