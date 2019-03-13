‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Celebrates Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Birthday With Surprise Party

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley recently celebrated her birthday with the rest of the cast throwing her an epic surprise party.

The mother-of-two turned 34 over the weekend, and many of her Jersey Shore co-stars were there to party with her at the Harrah’s Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

Among those present for the big event were Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino, per Us Weekly.

Farley shared a number of videos and photos from the party in her Instagram page for her fans and followers to check out.

“I feel so special! Shout out to @illuminationpr and @djpaulyd for the ultimate surprise party & @harrahsresort #martoranosac for making it such a great night and everyone for coming,” she wrote in the caption on one post.

While a many of her Jersey Shore family were present for the party, there were a couple of absentees.

One person who could not attend was Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. To make up for the BFF’s absence, Farley carried around a large cutout of Snookie’s face so that her presence would be felt.

Another Jersey Shore castmate who was not able to be at the party is Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

He is currently serving a prison sentence due to a tax evasion conviction. He is scheduled to be released in September.

The big birthday party comes as Farley is amidst a divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband Roger Mathews.

Last year, the couple separated and with Farley maintaining primary custody of their two children. Recently, Mathews filed for primary physical custody.

Farley subsequently accused Mathews of abuse, writing in a public statement. “I have spent the last few months trying to protect our children from public humiliation, because as parents, we are supposed to protect them.”

“I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good. Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point blank lie…,” she continued. “I still remained silent as challenging as it was … why? Because, greater good.”

“I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner,” Farley added about her relationship with Mathews. “You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behavior.”

“You hurt the children and you hurt me. When will it end?” she went on to say. “How shameful that you used it to beat me down farther. When your own acts of domestic violence against me were questioned, you chose to reach out to this unspeakable person in order to intimidate me.”

Mathews has since denied the allegations against him, providing his own statement on the matter.

“I sit before you today a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances and things that were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it,” Mathews said.

“I had a speech prepared for me by my attorneys that I was going to read and I decided not to read it and just shoot from the hip,” he also stated. “We were going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address it. We’ve proven Jenni, and her attorneys, to be liars in the past and we will do it again.”

“There is a deep-rooted history of this — playing the victim,” Mathews concluded. “This is just the early stages of this and I know we have the proponents of truth on our side.”

At this time, Farley appears to still retain primary physical custody of their children.