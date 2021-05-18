'Jersey Shore' Cast Appears at MTV Movie and TV Awards Without Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

✖

The Jersey Shore cast certainly brought the fire to the MTV Movie & TV Awards' red carpet. Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and Angelina Pivarnick all appeared at the event, which marked the first-ever MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted, to accept the inaugural "Reality Royalty" lifetime achievement award. The cast's appearance at the awards ceremony comes only a few days after their former co-star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro announced his departure from Jersey Shore Family Vacation. As a result, he was not on hand for the event.

The Jersey Shore cast's "Reality Royalty" award pays tribute to the show's lasting legacy over the past decade. Jersey Shore originally premiered on MTV in 2009 and lasted for six seasons. The show was rebooted for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which premiered in 2018. The "Unscripted" ceremony for the MTV Movie & TV Awards aired on Monday night, a day after the traditional Movie & TV Awards aired on the network.

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS, Getty)

This major honor for the Jersey Shore cast comes amid some real-life drama concerning one of the stars of the series. In late April, Ortiz-Magro was arrested under suspicion of intimate partner violence with injury. However, the LA City Attorney's office later said that the reality star will not be charged in this case. On the same day that it was reported that he wouldn't be facing charges, Ortiz-Magro shared some major news about his future with the Jersey Shore franchise. On his Instagram Story, he told his fans that he would be taking an undisclosed break from the show in order to seek treatment for "mental health issues" that he has "ignored" in the past.

"After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long," Ortiz-Magro said in a statement. The reality star added that his "number one goal" is to address these issues "head on." He ended his message by writing that he is putting his health first in order to be the best version of himself for his daughter, Ariana, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley. The Jersey Shore star also wrote that while this "process will be difficult," he is determined to better himself by seeking treatment. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.