'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Gets $350K From New York City Over Sexual Harassment Claims

Angelina Pivarnick has settled her lawsuit against the New York City Fire Department just over a year after alleging she was subject to sexual harassment during her time as an EMT for the department. The city agreed to pay the Jersey Shore star $350,000, according to Entertainment Tonight, after Pivarnick alleged she was subjected to a sexually hostile work environment by two of her supervisors at the FDNY between 2017 and 2018.

"I said when the case was filed that it had nothing to do with television or entertainment and that remains true. Sexual harassment is serious and has devastating consequences for so many women. It has for #MeToo," the reality star said in a statement to ET Sunday. "Although I experienced horrendous treatment at EMS, I’m pleased with the resolution of my case, and I look forward to using my voice to speak about the need to protect all women from sexual harassment."

Attorneys Kevin Mintzer and David Harrison, who represented Pivarnick, added, "Throughout this process, Angelina has been brave, dignified, and determined to see that justice was done. The settlement reflects the serious abuse that Angelina experienced while working for EMS." They continued that NYC should "redouble its efforts" to protect the women in its workforce from sexual harassment, "particularly those women who work in traditionally male dominated fields."

In Pivarnick's lawsuit, obtained by ET in September 2019, the MTV personality alleged she had been subject to "repeated and unwelcome sexual advances, degrading comments about her body, vulgar sexual comments, inappropriate questions about her private relationships and, in one instance, the groping of an intimate part of her body without her consent." A spokesperson for the New York City Law Department said in a statement about the lawsuit and city's decision to settle, "The FDNY takes allegations of sexual harassment seriously. Ms. Pivarnick’s claim was fully investigated, and the appropriate corrective action was taken."

Aside from her legal battle, last year was a big one for Pivarnick, who married husband Chris Larangeira in November 2019, She told ET at the time of her engagement in January 2018, "I am sooooo excited about becoming a wife and having kids. We are going to work on [the kids] rather quick." At the time of their engagement, Pivarnick and Larangeira had only been dating for a year, but revealed they had known each other for 14 years, even before the Staten Island native joined Jersey Shore for the first time.