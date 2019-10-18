‘Jersey Shore’: Angelina Pivarnick Breaks Down Over Allegation She Kissed Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Boyfriend

This week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation followed the unfolding drama between Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Angelina Pivarnick after Farley’s boyfriend Zach Carpinello got too close to Pivarnick. Farley broke up with Carpinello after last week’s episode aired, showing Carpinello getting flirty with Pivarnick at a Las Vegas club. In this week’s episode, Pivarnick called Carpinello “creepy” for grabbing her.

The controversial events happened during a drunk night out in Las Vegas. Carpinello grabbed Pivarnick’s behind, while Farley was passed out. Farley was unaware of what exactly happened until last week’s episode aired.

“I just think [Zack] is creepy,” Pivarnick told the cameras, notes PEOPLE. “If you’re in a relationship with somebody, you don’t go ahead and grab another girl. I don’t care if it was my side, I don’t care if it was my a–, it’s just weird altogether.”

Farley was still not aware of what happened when she told the cameras she thought Carpinello “did great with the roomies.”

“I really wish I remember more,” Farley added. “I don’t, so I like to say he did good.”

Vinny Guadagnino stayed sober the entire night, and he was convinced Carpinello was inappropriate with Pivarnick. Guadagnino told her he saw what Carpinello did.

“Jenni was right here, you were next to him and he grabbed you and was touching your a–. That was weird,” Guadagnino said.

“Oh, his hand was all over that s—,” Pivarnick replied. “I don’t know, I can’t put my finger on the kid. In all honesty, I felt that he got too comfortable way too quick with me. It wasn’t normal.”

Once everyone got back to New Jersey, the drama only continued to escalate. Guadagnino said everything has been “a little awkward.”

“What happened was we were in a group chat talking about the night Jenni was drunk in Vegas with 24,” Guadagnino said, referring to the nickname they gave Carpinello, who is 24 years old. “I made a comment like, ‘Yeah, how about when Zack was dancing with Angelina?’ Then Angelina says that Zack was grabbing her, she doesn’t like 24, his intentions aren’t good. And that really pissed of Jenni.’”

Farley then confronted Pivarnick, insisting she acted inappropriately while they were drunk and even accusing her of intercepting a kiss from Carpinello that was intended for Farley. Guadagnino said that never happened, but Farley sided with Carpinello. This left Pivarnick in tears.

“The lies about me kissing 24 are so upsetting, because this is something that has really been taking a toll on me, on my fiancé and on our relationship,” Pivarnick, who is engaged to Chris Larangeira, said. “I don’t think the girls know the severity of how bad this can actually get for me and my relationship. Right now, I just feel like nobody has my back.”

Pivarnick later told Deena Cortese she is “stressed out” and feared this would ruin her engagement.

The episode culminated in the baptism of Deena’s son, where everyone got together. They put their differences behind them, but Pivarnick was still nervous. She said Larangeira would stop Carpinello if he started anything with her.

After last week’s episode aired, Farley broke up with Carpinello, writing on Instagram that she felt “pretty hurt” and “disrespected” by someone she thought loved her. Carpinello later apologized to Farley and Pivarnick for his actions.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

