'Jersey Shore' Alum Snooki Shares Rare Loving Photo With Husband

Jersey Shore alum Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was able to spend some quality time with her husband, Jionni LaValle, recently. As InTouch Weekly pointed out, it seems as though Polizzi and LaValle got to enjoy a fun excursion to Disney, based on their Instagram photo. In the snap, the couple can be seen posing with one another as they rocked some Mickey and Minnie Mouse face masks.

Polizzi's caption for the photo included a reference to the plush toy crocodile, Crocodily, that made appearances on Jersey Shore with the reality star. She wrote alongside the sweet snap, "He's like crocodily, but alive." The reality star ended her caption with a crocodile emoji and a red heart emoji. InTouch Weekly noted that the couple's snap garnered plenty of love, with several of their friends commenting on the photo. Polizzi's former Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-star, Lauren Sorrentino, who is expecting her first child with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, wrote, "Have the best time!!! We're coming next time! [baby emoji]." Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga wrote, "Looking good guys."

Polizzi and LaValle wed in November 2014. They have three children together, sons Lorenzo and Angelo and daughter Giovanna. While Polizzi was able to showcase a bit of her family life while on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, she ultimately decided to exit the series in December 2019. At the time, she said on her podcast It's Happening With Snooki and Joey, "It's definitely a hard decision. You guys, I love you so much and don't hate me for my decision. But I have to do what's best for me at the moment. I am retiring from Jersey Shore."

"I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for Season 4 if there is one. And there's a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is... I just can't do it anymore," she continued. "Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kid. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show." Even though she has departed the series, Polizzi was spotted filming with her former Jersey Shore co-star Angelina Pivarnick in early March of this year, sparking speculation that she would be returning to the series.