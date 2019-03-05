‘Jersey Shore’ Star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Announces Engagement

Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has announced her engagement to boyfriend Christian Biscardi.

Taking to Instagram, Giancola shared a photo of Biscardi down on one knee while presenting her with the engagement ring.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate,” she wrote in a caption on the post. “I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!”

Many of Giancola’s fans and followers have been sharing messages of “congratulations” with the relaity TV star, with one fan saying, “Omg congratulations so happy for the both of you.”

“Love it!!!! You deserve this & more!!! You have to go thru the bad to get to the amazing! Beautiful couple!” another person gushed.

“Congratulations sweetheart you deserve all the happiness, he’s a lucky man to have a woman like you hey, all the best always,” another user wrote.

Biscardi also shared a post about the big proposal, using the same photo and writing in the caption, “I am beyond excited to get to marry my best friend! Here’s to the future Mr. & Mrs. Biscardi.”

Giancola and Biscardi have been dating for close to two years, with the relationship reportedly beginning in April 2017. An original member of the Jersey Shore cast, Giancola opted not to participate in the reunion series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“She is doing great and building a house with her boyfriend and happy in her relationship,” Giancola’s former Deena Cortsese told PEOPLE back in June 2018. “I think she is glad she made the decision not to come back.”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley also spoke about Giancola choosing not to return with the rest of the cast, telling TMZ that she wished Giancola would have joined them.

“We’re eight people, we did it all together. She started it with us, she really should have ended it with us,” Farley said. “If you’re gonna be talked about on the show, you might as well be on the show, get paid for the show and defend your honor in a way.”