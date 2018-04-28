Jeremy Vuolo Gets Frank About ‘Discrimination’ Against His Wife Jinger

Jeremy Vuolo thinks Microsoft Office is discriminating against his wife Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo).

The Counting On star took to Instagram to joke about how his wife’s first name always appears to be misspelled as he tried to write about their marriage.

“Quite frankly, I’ve had enough of Microsoft Office’s discriminating against my wife’s name. I’m taking this fight all the way to Merriam-Webster’s doorstep if I have to!” Jeremy wrote on his caption.

The photo also highlighted the “Add to Dictionary” option, making sure Jinger’s name will never appear like a mistake on his computer again.

Counting On fans flooded the Instagram post’s comments section, which has been liked more than 18,000 times in five hours.

“My name isn’t either you will never find Erryn anywhere just Erin or Aaron haha,” one user wrote.

“Maybe if it was spelt right it would help and didn’t have the Duggar J!!!!” Another commented.

“I’m surprised you’re just now adding it to your dictionary,” another one wrote.

Jinger and Jeremy announced in January that they were expecting their first child after marrying in 2016.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple told Us Weekly at the time. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

The family announced in early April the couple is expecting a baby girl.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” they told PEOPLE. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

Jinger, who is the sixth-oldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, said she and Jeremy have been eager to start their family since their engagement.

The baby will be the first Duggar girl of her generation; Jinger’s siblings who have already started their own families have all had baby boys thus far.

Jinger frequently posts pregnancy updates on her social media platforms. The last time Counting On fans got a an update on Duggar’s pregnancy was through a series of photos with her husband.

The first photo, which was shared by Duggar on March 25, shows the happy couple side by side. Vuolo has his arm around his wife and they are looking into each other’s eyes as they smile. Duggar, who was 23 weeks into her pregnancy at the time, is shown in a floral print dress as she showcases her baby bump.